EAST ALTON - As the afternoon closes on the demolition project of the Old Citizens Savings Bank in East Alton, a large part of the building has been removed.

Here are photos thanks to the 618 Drone Service. The photos provide an above-ground look at how the building's remnants are now stacked.

In the morning, the demo group will be back out at the scene and continue removal until the building is completely taken down. As promised, quick progress was made on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, the first day of demolition.

All day long, the site attracted the attention of onlookers and most there reflected on the architecture and history of the building, which unfortunately couldn't be saved because of a contaminated and destroyed interior, East Alton city officials said.

Riverbender.com will provide another tear-down look on Friday as the demolition continues.

