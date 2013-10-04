Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division has teamed up with LaBest Inc. of Edwardsville to offer convenient workshops for pet owners this fall.

Tackle puppy problems during the Dog Obedience for Puppies workshop. This course includes basic training for young dogs. Topics covered will include house breaking, household manners, walking on a lead and staying in the yard. It will also include training on common puppy behavior, including biting, jumping, chewing, barking, digging and sniffing.

Pet owners will also receive tips for basic health, emergency care, grooming, dental care and flea control. Participants are required to bring a gentle leader, 6-foot leather lead and proof of vaccinations for each puppy attending. Participants who do not have the proper equipment will need to purchase it on site during the first night of class. The workshop will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from Oct. 22 to Nov. 26. The course fee is $159.

Pet owners looking to learn basic commands like sit, down and wait, will enjoy the Dog Obedience: Novice I workshop. The training course will also include instructions on how to complete basic tasks like walking on a lead, heeling, changing speeds, changing directions, moving in and out of a crowd, standing for an examination, recalling and finishing.

Participants are required to bring a gentle leader, 6-foot leather lead and proof of vaccinations for each puppy attending. Participants who do not have the proper equipment will need to purchase it on site during the first night of class. The workshop will be held from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from Oct. 22 to Nov. 26. The course fee is $159.

Pet owners can continue their dog’s training during the Dog Obedience: Novice II workshop. This course will included walking on and off a lead, heeling, sitting, changing directions and speeds, moving in and out of crowd and more.

Participants are required to bring a gentle leader, 6-foot leather lead and proof of vaccinations for each puppy attending. Participants who do not have the proper equipment will need to purchase it on site during the first night of class. The workshop will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from Oct. 23 to Nov. 27. The course fee is $159.

Pet training gets taken to an entirely new level during the Dog Obedience: Agility workshop.

Instruction will begin off lead and include bar and wing jumping, along with other tricks. Participants are required to bring a gentle leader, 6-foot leather lead and proof of vaccinations for each puppy attending. Participants who do not have the proper equipment will need to purchase it on site during the first night of class. The workshop will be held from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from Oct. 23 to Nov. 27. The course fee is $159.

All of the pet training courses will take place at LaBest Inc., which is located at 4933 Indian Hills Dr. in Edwardsville.

For more information or to register for a workshop, call program coordinator Dawn Zedolek at (618) 468-5740. For a complete listing of Corporate and Community Learning offerings, visit www.lc.edu/ccl.

