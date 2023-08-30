SPRINGFIELD – Heading into the final big weekend of the summer, the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and local police are stepping up enforcement efforts and reminding motorists that driving under the influence is a serious crime, with real-life, sobering consequences. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Labor Day campaign runs through Labor Day weekend.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or other impairing substances is a serious crime, because it creates an extremely dangerous situation for the driver and everyone on our roads,” said IDOT Director of Highways Project Implementation Steve Travia. “It also comes with severe consequences for the offender.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Remember these important safety tips:

If you’re planning to use drugs or alcohol, give your keys to a sober driver who can safely drive you home or call a taxi, rideshare service or community sober ride program.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

Remind your friends to never get in a vehicle with an impaired driver. If you have a friend who is about to drive impaired, take their keys away and help them get home safely. Don’t worry about offending someone – you might be saving their life, or someone else’s.

"With Labor Day being the unofficial end of summer, there’s the temptation to celebrate and then get behind the wheel," said ISP Division of Patrol Col. Margaret McGreal. “Troopers will be strictly enforcing the Fatal Four violations – DUI, speeding, distracted driving and occupant restraint laws – in an attempt to keep our roadways safe for all motorists.”

During the Labor Day enforcement campaign, motorists are also reminded to “Click It or Ticket.” Illinois law requires passengers to buckle up in the front and back seat.

This enforcement effort runs concurrently with IDOT’s “It’s Not a Game” campaign to remind motorists of the perils of impaired driving. For more information about “Click It or Ticket,” visit www.buckleupillinois.org

More like this: