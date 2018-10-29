SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and local police departments throughout the state are reminding motorists that Halloween is frightening enough without impaired drivers to worry about. To make the roads safer this Halloween, IDOT and law enforcement are working together to get motorists to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket.”

Additional patrols aimed at reducing impaired drivers and unbuckled motorists start today and run through the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 1. The extended timeframe allows local communities to focus enforcement efforts during a weekend that’s sure to include various Halloween festivities. The increased patrols will place added emphasis on other traffic laws as well, such as speeding and distracted driving.

“If there’s even a slim chance that your Halloween celebrations will leave you impaired, please make arrangements in advance to get home safely,” said Cynthia Watters, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety, Programs and Engineering. “Also, always wear your seat belt. It’s your best defense in a crash.”

This Halloween, buckle up – every trip, every time. Plan for a sober ride home. Other important tips:

If you are impaired, call a cab, use a ridesharing service, mass transit or call a sober friend or family member to get home safely.

Use your community’s designated driver program, if available.

If you see impaired drivers on the roadways, pull over and dial 911 immediately.

Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt and children are safely secured in an appropriate car or booster seat.

“Halloween is one of the most celebrated times of the year for families,” said Illinois State Police Director Leo P. Schmitz. “We are urging motorists to be watchful for trick or treaters and especially small children crossing the roadways in residential areas. Designate a driver before going out. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

