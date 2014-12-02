FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL., Dec. 2, 2014 . . . Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies today announced that construction has recently begun on the long anticipated senior living community, Cottages at Cathedral Square in Belleville, Illinois. The $6+ million, 32-unit residential community is bordered by South First Street, South Second Street, West Harrison Street, and West Garfield Street. Numerous homes were previously removed on this site along with a former pants factory that was demolished earlier this year in preparation for the new development. Cottages Limited Partnership of Chicago is developing the property, the plans for which were initially conceived by leaders of Cathedral parish.

Cottages at Cathedral Square will have five buildings totaling more than 31,000 square feet. The community’s exterior, designed by EWR Associates of Fairview Heights, will reflect the old-school charm of Belleville yester-year. The property neighbors St. Peter’s Cathedral and the McCormik Center, and is just two blocks from the St. Clair County Courthouse. Cottages at Cathedral Square is expected to serve as a strong anchor to help revitalize the neighborhoods around St. Peter’s Cathedral.

Scott Manning, project manager for IMPACT Strategies, said, “Now that demolition and site work have been completed, we’re able to start constructing the framework for the buildings. If the weather cooperates, we hope to get a number of buildings weather tight before the harsh winter weather sets in, which will allow us to continue work on the building interiors.”

Construction on the Cottages at Cathedral Square is expected to be complete by September 2015. The project is one of several multi-housing and senior living projects built by IMPACT Strategies throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan area, including Cedarhurst of Edwardsville; Cedarhurst of Shiloh; Amy’s Crossing in Alton; Hospice of Southern Illinois Residence Center in Edwardsville, and Enclave West student housing community also in Edwardsville.

About IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest. For more information about IMPACT Strategies, visit www.buildwithimpact.com or call 618.394.8400.

