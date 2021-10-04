FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — IMPACT Strategies, a premier provider of construction management, pre-construction management, general contracting, and design-build services, announces the recent opening of their Cincinnati, Ohio office. The new office located at 2060 Reading Road in Cincinnati, OH is positioned to strategically serve the Ohio and Kentucky regions and support IMPACT’s growth and expanding market territories.

As Cincinnati experiences growth and redevelopment both downtown and into northern Kentucky, IMPACT is poised to serve clients in the area through its construction expertise and thought leadership. “As we monitored the trajectory of the Ohio/Kentucky market, we knew expanding to a region with such solid velocity for growth was the right move for us,” said Mark Hinrichs, President of IMPACT Strategies.

Additionally, IMPACT has appointed Patrick Mason as Project Director/Market Leader in the new Cincinnati office. In this position, Mason will pursue regional development opportunities, manage the design and construction process on projects, and foster business relationships in the surrounding area.

A long-term resident of the Cincinnati area, Mason brings more than 19 years of construction management experience to this role, along with construction knowledge in markets such as multi-family/senior living, retail, office, and education. Mason received a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management from the University of Cincinnati.

Article continues after sponsor message

As Project Director/Market Leader, Patrick will leverage his expertise in design, development, and construction to serve as a Trusted Advisor to area clients, guiding them through the development and construction process.

“We’re very excited to have Patrick aboard. His skill set and experience in the Cincinnati market are a welcome addition to the IMPACT team and will aid in the continued growth of the company,” said Hinrichs.

IMPACT’s new Cincinnati office is well positioned to support upcoming projects in Lexington, KY, Indianapolis, IN, and The Cincinnati Region.

IMPACT Strategies IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Illinois, Missouri, and Ohio. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.

More like this: