FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - The Making an IMPACT Foundation, a charitable foundation established by IMPACT Strategies of Fairview Heights, IL, held its second annual Sporting Clay Classic earlier this fall.

Article continues after sponsor message

The event was held at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta, IL. All proceeds were donated to Hoyleton Youth & Family Services for their Home for Healing Capital Campaign. Attendees enjoyed a luncheon and several competitive sporting clay events, followed by a happy hour and awards ceremony honoring the winners.

The Making an IMPACT Foundation supports the local community with a focus on four Pillars of Support: Community, Healthcare, Education, and Children. The Foundation works to add value through charitable donations, volunteer service projects, and lasting partnerships. Our mission is to support and engage employees of the IMPACT Strategies team to embrace the community and others by investing their time, talent, and resources.

IMPACT Strategies Foundation Committee Chair Mike Michael said, “We want to thank everyone who attended and sponsored the Foundation’s second annual Sporting Clay Classic. We had a wonderful turnout of folks whose contribution and participation allows the Foundation to continue its important work in the local community.”

More like this: