IMPACT Strategies recently expanded their team with the hiring of Robert (RJ) Laurentius as a Project Manager, Steve Deien as a Field Superintendent, Andrew Michel as a Project Engineer, Andrew Martiszus as a Project Estimator.

For the past 9 years, RJ Laurentius has worked at different levels in the construction industry including field experience and project management. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management and Design from Southeast Missouri State University. Laurentius is a resident of St. Charles, MO.

Steve Deien brings 26 years of field operations experience to his role—notably in commercial, healthcare, retail, senior housing, education, and municipal buildings. Deien resides in Aviston, Illinois.During their time with IMPACT, Laurentius and Deien have already produced several successful projects. Laurentius recently managed the construction of two cannabis retail dispensary projects for NGH Proper Brands in the St. Louis metro area.

Deien supervised the completion of a 19,850 SF parking lot expansion for Ameren in Gillespie, IL. Laurentius and Deien are currently working together on warehouse and office space renovations for TEAM Industrial Services in Edwardsville, IL. Andrew Michel started his construction career as a Union Laborer for his father’s masonry company – Michel Brother Masonry. IMPACT Strategies welcomed him as an intern in the Spring of 2019, where he gained experience assisting with the Altair at the Heights Luxury Apartments project.

“Growing up around construction my entire life I was always intrigued by the complexity of building something from the ground up and the sense of accomplishment you get from seeing the finished product. Overcoming challenges and devising solutions for problems has always been a passion of mine and the construction industry is constantly evolving and adapting,” said Michel. “The reputation, culture, and familial approach that IMPACT has established over the years is what drew me to them.”Andrew Martiszus’ career began as an Estimating and Pre-Construction intern and most recently served as a traveling Project Engineer in the Indiana/Ohio region. Martiszus holds a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management from Indiana State University.

“I was drawn to IMPACT because the company has an amazing reputation with people that truly care,” said Martiszus. “I can tell that IMPACT will constantly grow due to its strong client relationships and how the IMPACT team treats each other like family.” Originally from Trenton, IL, Martiszus resides in Lebanon, IL. Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies, said, “As we continue to grow, it is necessary for us to bring in more talent like these four. We’re excited about the high-quality projects they’ve have already executed and look forward to seeing them continue to excel.”

