FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL., November 27, 2012 . . . Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies today announced that Enclave Management Group, LLC has selected IMPACT to build a second off-campus student-housing development in Edwardsville, Ill. Fresh off the heels of the first Enclave project, IMPACT has already begun preparing the new site for Enclave West, a $35.0 million multi-housing community consisting of 672 beds to be located at the intersection of New Poag Road and Northwest University Drive.

Enclave West is opening in August 2013 and will be nearly double the size of the original Enclave borrowing its Craftsman style architecture. An aggressive schedule is nothing new to IMPACT, which in less than eight months, constructed eight separate multi-housing buildings and related site developments for Enclave. Enclave West can be built over multiple phases to accommodate the growing demand for off-campus living options.

“IMPACT" knows what they’re doing and they executed above expectation,” said Corey Wenzel, managing partner of Enclave Management Group, LLC. “That’s why we didn’t give it a second thought when it came to choosing a builder for Enclave West. IMPACT delivered everything we wanted at Enclave. The property is well-constructed and an outstanding addition to the beautiful Edwardsville community.

Enclave West is literally within 100 feet of SIU-E, making its location the property’s number one amenity. Students will be able to walk or bicycle to campus within a matter of minutes, a perk for those who don’t have a car or want to drive. An integrated traffic signal, a dedicated walking trail, and roadway enhancements will be made to New Poag Road and Northwest University Drive to accommodate safe pedestrian travel to and from the University.

Beyond its supreme location, Enclave West will offer an incredible array of amenities geared towards its student population, including an 8,000-square-foot clubhouse with swimming pool, a large quad area for recreation, workout facility, sand volleyball courts, smart class study rooms, and more.

For more information about IMPACT Strategies call 618.394.8400. For more information about the Enclave Management Group, LLC properties please call Jenna Tippin or Katie Heerspink at 618-655-0050 or visit them at enclavewestinfo.com or enclaveinfo.com.

Enclave Management Group, LLC is a private firm that specializes in development and management operations of student housing on a lease by bedroom model. ”We provide a truly amazing student housing experience.”

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Commercial, Healthcare, Educational and Senior Care construction and offers an array of construction services including design-build, general contracting and construction management. The company, which this year celebrates its 10-year anniversary, is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. and serves clients throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

