FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - IMPACT Strategies has completed work on another project with Ameren Illinois, consisting of comprehensive exterior improvements to its Mt. Clare Operating Center.

This project included the installation of 59,000 square-feet of new concrete pavement and 90,000 square-feet of new aggregate pavement for expanded parking and storage areas. New security lighting was installed throughout, along with security fencing with automated gate controls, and storm water piping improvements.

IMPACT Strategies collaborated with civil engineers from Horner & Shifrin on this project which was on an accelerated timeline prior to the onset of winter. “Our team pivoted with several different work methods around inclement weather to ensure we met the scheduling requirements of Ameren Illinois,” said Mark Hinrichs, President of IMPACT Strategies.

IMPACT’s innovative planning processes and collaborative methods are major contributing factors to the many successful projects they have completed for Ameren in both Illinois and Missouri. To learn more visitBuildwithIMPACT.com or call 618-394-8400 or 314-646-8400.

