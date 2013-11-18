Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies today announced the completion of three separate projects all that began earlier this year and ended on time in October as scheduled.

In April, IMPACT began a $3.5 million warehouse expansion project for North Bay Produce, a Michigan-based company with operations at MidAmerica Airport in Mascoutah, Il. The project involved building a 19,000-square-foot refrigeration warehouse adjoining an already existing 36,000-square-foot facility, also built by IMPACT in 2012. With the assistance of GMA

Architects of St. Louis, IMPACT Strategies designed and constructed the warehouse, as well as assisted with the connections and installation for the state-of-the-art packaging equipment supplied by the owner.

Also in April, IMPACT Strategies initiated construction of a 16,200-square-foot GFS Marketplace Store in St. Peter's, Mo. This is the second GFS store built by IMPACT in the St. Louis area in less than a year. The St. Peter's location's aggressive construction schedule was accomplished

due to a collaborative effort by IMPACT and GFS Marketplace to coordinate the installation of owner-furnished equipment for the store. Paradigm Design was the architect.

In early summer, IMPACT took on a second retail development project in the booming oil town of Minot, N.D. Last October, IMPACT completed site preparations for developer U.S. Properties Group (USPG) for a Kohl's Department Store retail center in Minot. This newest project, home to Panera Bread, is a $1.8 million, 8,240-square-foot development with an out lot building within the Kohl's retail development site. IMPACT Strategies' crews traveled approximately 18 hours to Minot from the company's headquarters in Fairview Heights. IMPACT collaborated with Lusk Architecture in Columbus, Ohio on the design.

Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies, states, "It's been a very active summer for us with projects all throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area and beyond. Our team has been focused and steadfast in their planning and development of these projects so as to complete them on time and meet the expectations of the owners. We are pleased to have been involved with these projects and we look forward to continuing to build these relationships well into the future."

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Commercial, Medical, Retail, Education and Senior Housing construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Il. with an office in St. Louis, MO and primarily serves clients throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

