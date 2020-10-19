FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - The new Local 562 Plumbers & Pipefitters Welfare Educational Fund Training Center is ready for its first class of apprentices. IMPACT Strategies recently completed the state-of-the art facility that will serve generations to come as well as the current 4,200 members and 400 apprentices.

Located in Earth City, MO, on a five-acre lot adjacent to their headquarters, this two-story, 89,000 square-foot facility has energy efficient electrical and lighting systems, a water efficient plumbing system, and technologically advanced HVAC and dust collection systems.

In addition to the 50 welding booths and several technology-equipped classrooms for continued education, there are offices, conference rooms, training labs, an auditorium style lecture hall, and fabrication and assembly areas with an overhead crane, a jib crane, and an electric traction elevator.

Outside you will find unique site features like the 50-year-old ornamental union logo that was originally created for a pool at the union’s old headquarters. Weighing in at eight tons and measuring 13 feet in diameter, this historical piece has been fitted into a water feature monument at the entrance of the new building. Another unique feature is theenvironmentally friendly drainage system that uses permeable pavers to filter rainwater into bio-retention basins.

The building’s exterior is constructed of structural steel, 32-foot and 34-foot tilt-up concrete walls, and masonry. An exterior gas storage shelter and a metal recycling storage unit were also constructed. “After nearly 10 years of planning and design of our Training Center, we hit a home run on the final product,” reflected John O’Mara, Local 562’s Business Manager/Secretary-Treasurer.

O’Mara continued, “The professionalism and coordination of the team that IMPACTStrategies assembled was outstanding. Each and every crafts person that worked on this facility showed their true ability and knowledge of their trade. The teamwork created by IMPACT’s Superintendent, Scott, and all of the different trades, was amazing to see. A huge thank you to every subcontractor that brought a family atmosphere to this project.” “Thank you to the St. Louis Building Trades for a job well done. All projects in this region should take notice of the pride these men and women brought to this site,” he stated in conclusion.

IMPACT Strategies worked with Ahal Pre-Construction Services, architects from M+H Architects, and civil engineers from Cole & Associates on this project. “It was my pleasure to work with the team from IMPACT Strategies on this project” said Bill Ahal of Ahal Pre-Construction Services. “The Superintendent, Project Manager, Project Engineer, and the accounting group all worked together as a team to complete this unique and challenging construction project. The construction of the Training Center encountered several unique challenges for IMPACT Strategies to deal with, and they handled it well.”

The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets.

