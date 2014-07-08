FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL., July 7, 2014. . . Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies today announced it has completed construction of Cedarhurst of Edwardsville, an $8 million state of the art memory care facility located at 7108 Marine Road in Edwardsville, Ill. The site is conveniently located to downtown Edwardsville on Route 143 and just minutes from Interstate 55.

Cedarhurst of Edwardsville is locally developed and managed by Dover Capital, LLC., which also has Cedarhurst facilities in Collinsville and Shiloh. IMPACT Strategies built the Shiloh assisted living property in 2010 and recently completed an expansion to the property.

Dover Capital, LLC is aggressively expanding its Cedarhurst brand of properties with senior living facilities planned for the Illinois communities of Sparta, Jacksonville, and Columbia.

Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies, commented on his company’s involvement with the projects. “We are pleased to have had the opportunity to help broaden the Cedarhurst offering of senior care living facilities throughout the area. The properties are widely recognized for their quality care and top rate service and, as a result, have been well-received by the communities which they serve.”

Cedarhurst of Edwardsville was designed by Lenity Group, LLC of Oregon, a leading national expert in memory care design. The facility is a 32,987-square-foot, single-story building with 54 memory-care apartments. The building is divided into four distinct neighborhoods to foster best of class care for its residents all with access to the interior outdoor courtyard.

The fee schedule for Cedarhurst of Edwardsville is based on a month-to-month rate. There is no endowment or buy in required to lease in the community. There are also Veteran’s benefits and long term care insurance opportunities for qualified residents.

Financing for this project included a HUD loan purchased by Builders Proloan Bond Fund. The Builders Proloan Fund invests pension monies from the Carpenters Pension Fund effectively reinvesting union pension dollars in the local economy.

Joshua Jennings, manager of Cedarhurst facilities, said, “This project, that is so greatly needed in this community, was made possible through the hard work and cooperation of the city, county and trade unions. The project has been a great example of neighbors helping neighbors to accomplish a common goal to provide the community with a much-needed resource.”

For more information about IMPACT Strategies or Cedarhurst of Edwardsville, visit www.buildwithimpact.com or www.cedarhurstliving.com.

About IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest.

