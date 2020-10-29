IMPACT Strategies Completes Altair at the Heights
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Years of planning and hard work have become a reality for the team behind Altair at the
Heights Luxury Apartments in Richmond Heights, MO. Development of this community
enhancing project was led by owner Joseph Cyr’s ILI Communities, who hired IMPACT
Strategies as the General Contracting Team, Architects from Fugleberg Koch, and Civil
Engineers from Civil Design, Inc.
The new mid-rise apartments are located just east of I-64 and Hanley Road, at the corner of Dale Avenue and Boland Place, adjacent to A.B. Green Park in Richmond Heights, Missouri. Altair at the Heights now fills the site of the former AB Green Middle School. Roughly 3,300 square-feet of the 220,000 square-foot of the National Green Building Standard – Bronze Certified building has been allotted for retail tenants.
The $40MM luxury mixed used development stands four stories tall over a retail podium
and wraps around a 378-space precast parking garage. Parking is available at every level of the building with three building entrance points for convenience of the residents. The
apartment building itself consists of 187-units with chef-inspired kitchen, large walk-in
closets, balconies, and more. Residents can enjoy a clubhouse and pool area, terraces, an internal courtyard, a fitness center, a self-serve pet washing station, and other luxury
amenities. Leasing information can be found at altairheights.com.
“It was a pleasure working with the IMPACT Strategies Team. Each and every one of the
team members collaborated with integrity and took great care to source top quality
materials and the highest performing subcontractors,” said Joseph Cyr, Project Owner. “We have created something we can all be proud of for decades to come.”
IMPACT Strategies has been involved with many other multifamily living projects including Enclave, Enclave West, Cottages at Cathedral Square, Ruth’s House of Edwardsville, Amy’s Crossing, and numerous Cedarhurst Living facilities.
