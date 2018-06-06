ALTON - IMPACT Strategies recently broke ground on a new Fitness Center for Senior Services Plus on their Alton, IL Campus. This almost 10,000 square foot building will be home to future health and wellness programs.

Article continues after sponsor message

The exterior of this addition will be a pre-engineered metal building with pre-finished insulated metal panels and masonry veneer. The interior is will have resilient sport flooring to accommodate physical activities, an indoor track, restrooms, and office space for support staff. Additional site improvements are currently being incorporated into the project, including new light poles, and an expansion of the parking lot.

IMPACT Strategies is proud to be a part of this project and the lasting effect it will have on the community. Recently an anonymous donor came forward and is matching dollar for dollar any donation to Senior Services Plus up to $400,000.00. IMPACT Strategies will be teaming up with the Farnsworth Group Inc. and Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab, Inc. to complete this project by December 2018.

More like this:

Related Video: