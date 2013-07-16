Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies today announced construction has begun on Cedarhurst of Edwardsville, an $8 million memory care home to be located at 7108 Marine Road in Edwardsville, Ill. The site is conveniently located to downtown Edwardsville on Route 143 and just minutes from Interstate 55.

Cedarhurst of Edwardsville is locally developed and managed by Dover Capital, LLC., which also has Cedarhurst facilities in Collinsville and Shiloh. The company is aggressively expanding its Cedarhurst brand of properties with senior living facilities planned for the Illinois communities of Sparta, Maryville, and Columbia. The ownership group previously used IMPACT Strategies to build its facility in Shiloh.

Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies, commented on his company’s involvement with the project. “The owners’ Cedarhurst brand is being very well-received because it’s a quality product with outstanding personal services for seniors. We are pleased to work collaboratively with them as they broaden their offering of senior living properties throughout the area.”

Cedarhurst of Edwardsville was designed by Lenity Group, LLC of Oregon, a leading national expert in memory care design. The facility is a 32,987-square-foot, single-story building with 54 memory-care apartments. The project’s construction schedule will be fast-tracked and is expected to take approximately seven months to complete.

CEDARHURST OF EDWARDSVILLE

Article continues after sponsor message

First and Final Add

Financing for this project included a HUD loan purchased by Builders Proloan Bond Fund. The Builders Proloan Fund invests pension monies from the Carpenters Pension Fund effectively reinvesting union pension dollars in the local economy. The level of cooperation between the union building trades and developers should result in a high quality project on time and on budget.

Joshua Jennings, manager of Cedarhurst facilities, said, “This project, that is so greatly needed in this community, was made possible by through the hard work and cooperation of the city, county and trade unions. The project has been a great example of neighbors helping neighbors to accomplish a common goal to provide the community with a much-needed resource.”

For more information about IMPACT Strategies or Cedarhurst of Edwardsville, visit www.buildwithimpact.com or www.cedarhurstliving.com.

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Commercial, Healthcare, Retail and Senior Care construction and offers an array of construction services including design-build, general contracting and construction management. The company, which this year celebrates its 10-year anniversary, is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. and serves clients throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

More like this: