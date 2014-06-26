BELLEVILLE, IL., JUNE 26, 2014 . . . Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies has begun constructing the building that will soon house the metro east’s first HomeGoods, a popular off-price home and fashion retailer with more than 400 stores nationwide. The store will be located at Fairview City Centre, a new multi-million dollar retail destination being developed by KIMCO Realty Corporation on Hwy 159 across from St. Clair Square. IMPACT Strategies was awarded a $2.4 million contract to build the HomeGoods store.

Since August 2013, IMPACT Strategies has built nearly 80,000-square-feet of new retail space as part of Fairview City Centre for retailers including Sports Authority, Petco, OfficeMax and Fresh Thyme Grocer. In phase I, IMPACT demolished the existing structure, which formerly housed a KMART and other retailers. In spring 2014, IMPACT began phase II of construction, which included building the shell for a Fresh Thyme grocery store and currently the space for the center’s fifth tenant, HomeGoods. Kimco Realty Corporation is actively marketing the remaining space.

Dan Gibson, vice president with the Dayton office of Kimco Realty Corporation, said, “We are excited with how smoothly this complex project has gone. Impact understands Kimco's approach to redevelopment and they have shown they are more than capable of handling large-scale projects. We look forward to finishing Fairview City Centre and have confidence that Impact will finish the work just as well as they have done from day one.”

IMPACT Strategies is working with architect MCG Architecture on the HomeGoods store. The companies also collaborated on the design/build for all other new stores at the development. IMPACT will complete construction of HomeGoods in September to accommodate the store’s plans for a grand opening later this year.

Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies, said, “We are on track to complete the space for HomeGoods as planned so that the owners will have time to prepare the store for its opening later this year. Undoubtedly, HomeGoods will be another great addition to the impressive tenant offering already brought to this development by Kimco.”

About IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest.

About Kimco Realty Corporation

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that owns and operates North America's largest publicly traded portfolio of neighborhood and community shopping centers. As of March 31, 2014, the company owned interests in 835 shopping centers comprising 122 million square feet of leasable space across 42 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and South America. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 50 years.

