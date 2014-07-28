FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL., July 28, 2014 . . . Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies has been awarded a $2.0 million contract to build TAMAR II Office Building on Hartman Lane in Shiloh, Ill. The project has IMPACT Strategies returning to its roots in Shiloh as it will construct the TAMAR building immediately adjacent to where the company constructed its very first project in 2002.

Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies, said, “We’re pleased to have the opportunity to work again in collaboration with this client on their newest endeavor. We truly value this relationship and appreciate the fact they have chosen IMPACT again as their construction-management firm.”

TAMAR II Office Building will primarily serve HSHS Medical Group as home for their new 5,500 square foot multi-specialty medical clinic. Two thousand square feet of space is also being reserved for a future tenant soon to be announced. On-site construction is underway with completion scheduled for December.

IMPACT Strategies project manager Will Stajduhar will manage the project along with project assistant Kari Stevens and superintendent Jason Jones. The team will collaborate with EWR Associates Inc., the project’s architectural design firm.

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest.

