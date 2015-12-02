Construction Scheduled to Begin in Coming Weeks

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - IMPACT Strategies today announced it has been awarded a contract to construct the uniquely branded building that will contain Hofbräuhaus St. Louis-Belleville, located at 123 St. Eugene Dr. in Belleville, Illinois, directly across from the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows. The Hofbräuhaus restaurant is the cornerstone of a $50 million mixed-use development, including a 30,000-square-foot convention center and multiple hotels and restaurants, being built by developers the Keller Family of Effingham, Ill. The restaurant is the first building to be built on site.

IMPACT Strategies expects to begin foundation and steel work within the coming weeks and has a target completion date of June 2016. The $10 million restaurant, designed by PURE Architecture Studio of Effingham, will feature an outdoor Biergarten, authentic German cuisine and beer to be brewed onsite in a self-contained brew house. The Bavarian-style restaurant is based on the original Hofbräuhaus in Munich, Germany, which dates back more than 400 years. Hofbräuhaus St. Louis will be only the eighth Hofbräuhaus restaurant location in the United States, and will be the largest Hofbräuhaus in the Americas. The other Hofbräuhaus locations are: Newport, KY (Cincinnati); Las Vegas, NV; Rosemont, IL (Chicago); Cleveland, OH; Columbus, OH; and St. Petersburg, FL.

Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies, said, “Undoubtedly Hofbräuhaus St. Louis will be a tremendous attraction for the entire metropolitan region, drawing locals and tourists alike who want a truly unique German experience. We’ve are very pleased to be a part of this project and to be working with the Kellers on this first phase of development.”

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest.

