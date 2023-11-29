ALTON - IMPACT CIL said today its offices sustained water damage after a pipe connection broke in one of the restrooms at the 2735 E. Broadway, Alton location early Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

IMPACT CIL Executive Director Cathy Contarino said IMPACT offices will be closed until further notice.

"Our staff will be working remotely," she said. "If you are trying to reach us, please leave a voicemail message at 618-462-1411. We will get back to you as soon as possible."

Contarino apologized for any inconvenience the water damage has caused.

"Thank you for your patience," she added.

Article continues after sponsor message

Contarino said her goal was to reopen the building by Jan. 3, 2024, after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, but right now they didn’t know if that would be possible.

She stressed the staff is used to working remotely because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, which may have prepared them for this type of situation.

“My staff also can go and see people at their homes or other locations,” she said. “We did this during the COVID-19 Pandemic. We also can access our messages and phone system remotely. We can also do virtual meetings.”

Contarino said the building damage was significant and it caused problems in two sections of the building.

IMPACT was scheduled to be closed for the holidays starting Dec. 20, 2023. She said information will be released when they are able to reopen.

More like this: