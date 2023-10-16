ALTON - In Alton Main Street’s Chili Cook-off held Saturday at Elijah P’s, iMerge Community Center’s chili was voted best among entries in the organization category.

This was iMerge’s inaugural entry in the annual contest.

Key participants were iMerge’s executive director, Brigit Holt; program director, Ana Montoya; volunteers Charley Holt and Jake Hausman.

Holt said: "A huge thank you goes out to all of our volunteers and participants who came to help us serve up our chili to so many tasters from near and far, as well as the organizers who put on an amazing event. It was such a fun day."

iMerge runs esports and weekly open-play programs for area kids in the Riverbender.com building at 200 W. Third Street, Alton.

The center is also available for private event rentals. Information, tickets and reservations are available at iMergeCommunityCenter.org.

