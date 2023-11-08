ALTON/GODFREY - The Great Rivers Choral Society is making final preparations for their first concert of the season, “Illumination: Piercing the Darkness,” with performances in both Alton and Godfrey during the weekend of Nov. 10 and 11, 2023.

The first performance will be held on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Bridge Church, located at 504 E. 12th St. in Alton. The concert will return on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Godfrey First United Methodist Church, located at 1100 Airport Road in Godfrey.

Both concerts are free to attend and open to the public, though a free-will offering will be taken.

“The choir sounds amazing and we are looking forward to sharing our hard work over the past few months with you,” the Great Rivers Choral Society said on their Facebook page. “Invite a friend, or two! We hope to see you there!”

This concert will also feature guest pianist Sun Hye Chung. Chung studied Piano Performance for her Master’s degree at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE). She also graduated from Seoul Theological University in South Korea with a Bachelor and Master of Arts in Church Music.

More information about the Friday and Saturday performances of “Illumination: Piercing the Darkness” from the Great Rivers Choral Society is available on Riverbender.com/events.

To learn more about Great Rivers Choral Society, visit their website at grcssing.org.

