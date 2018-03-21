JERSEYVILLE - Of Jersey County's 15,188 registered voters, 3,069 voted in Tuesday's Illinois primary elections, Jersey County Clerk Pam Warford said.

Of those 3,069 ballots cast, 1,045 were Democrats and 2,024 were Republicans. Warford said Jersey County's main contested race was the Republican candidate for Jersey County Sheriff in which Mike Ringhausen beat out John "Terry" Day by a margin of 1,337 to 547.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Voter turnout was about average for a primary," Warford said. "The primary in 2016 had a much higher turnout, but I think that set records everywhere for everybody."

As for the Illinois gubernatorial primary races, Warford said Jersey County - like Illinois as a whole - chose JB Pritzker as the Democratic candidate to run against current Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner in the general election Nov. 6.

Rauner, on the other hand, was second place among Jersey County Republicans. He received 825 votes compared to 1,152 cast for Jeanne Ives. According to several news sources across Illinois, Rauner won in what was described as a close race.

More like this: