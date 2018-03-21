HARDIN - Calhoun County Deputy Clerk Rita Sievers said her county had a low voter turnout Tuesday.

Sievers said only around 25 percent of registered voters in Calhoun County took to the polls. Of the 3,542 registered voters in Calhoun, only 901 voted in Tuesday's Illinois primaries. She said that was lower than usual, and attributed that decline to a lack of county-wide races, people not wanting to publicly declare their political affiliations and a lack of care about the election results.

Of the 901 voters, 332 took the Republican ballot and 569 took the Democrat ballot. The statewide elections results in Calhoun closely mirror Illinois as a whole with current Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner taking a narrow lead against his Republican primary opponent Jeanne Ives with his 162 votes to her 157.

On the Democrat side, Calhoun County voters overwhelmingly chose hotel fortune heir J.B. Pritzker with 384 votes.

At the Illinois Attorney General front, Calhoun Republicans chose Erika Harold over Gary Grasso 160 to 110. Calhoun Democrats overwhelmingly chose former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn to go to the Nov. 6 general election as a candidate for the state's highest law enforcement body with 300 votes.

