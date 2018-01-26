CHICAGO – Unemployment rates decreased over-the-year in December in all of Illinois’s metropolitan areas for the seventh consecutive month, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also show nonfarm jobs increased in nine of the metropolitan areas.

“Eleven metro areas saw their lowest December unemployment rates since 2006,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “The unemployment rate also decreased in all 102 counties over the year.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in nine metro areas, with the largest increases in: Kankakee (+2.9 percent, +1,300), Lake/Kenosha (+1.7 percent, +6,800), and Elgin (+1.3 percent, +3,400). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+0.8 percent or +28,700). Illinois businesses lost jobs in three metro areas, with the largest losses in: Danville (-2.1 percent, -600), Decatur (-1.4 percent, -700), and Springfield (-0.7 percent, -800).

The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Mining and Construction (10 of 14), Manufacturing (10 of 14), Wholesale Trade, (9 of 14), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (9 of 14), and Education and Health Services (9 of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares December 2017 with December 2016. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 4.7 percent in December 2017 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in December 2017 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

