SPRINGFIELD– The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the application period for the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program is now open. This year’s program is the largest ever due to the passage of Gov. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois and for the first time dedicates resources to communities with the greatest needs.

“Part of our core mission at IDOT is empowering disadvantaged communities and working with local decisionmakers to improve transportation options and quality of life,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Under Gov. Pritzker, we have made major improvements to the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program that will mean greater participation and more resources where they are needed most.”

Projects eligible for funding through ITEP include biking and walking paths, trails, streetscape beautification work and other improvements designed to encourage safe travel across the various modes of transportation at the local level.

Applicants can include local governments and regional planning commissions. Nonprofit and private entities that apply must have a public sponsor. The maximum award is $2 million. For more information, visit the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program page.

Applications must be received by Nov. 2. Awards will be announced in the spring.

New to the application process this year is an online map and scoring system to determine local match requirements and identify high-need communities. Thanks to Rebuild Illinois, an all-time high of $105.6 million is available in this ITEP funding cycle. To ensure communities with the greatest needs can participate, 25% will be set aside just for disadvantaged and economically distressed communities.

Passed in 2019, Gov. Pritzker’s historic and bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan is investing $33.2 billion into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

