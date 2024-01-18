SPRINGFIELD - Justice David K. Overstreet and the Illinois Supreme Court have announced the assignment of Third Circuit Judge Amy Sholar to the Fifth District Appellate Court. Judge Sholar is being assigned to fill a newly created judicial seat in the Fifth Appellate District. Sholar is a long-time area resident and has a law practice in Alton.

The assignment is effective March 1, 2024, and will continue until further order of the Court.

“Judge Amy Sholar has excelled in every facet of her legal career including her time as a Circuit Judge in the Third Circuit,” Justice Overstreet said. “She will be an outstanding addition to the Fifth District Appellate Court.”

Judge Sholar was first appointed to the bench as a Third Circuit Judge on April 30, 2021, and won election as a Resident Circuit Judge for Madison County in 2022. She has served as the Presiding Judge of the Family Division and was appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court to serve on the Judicial Inquiry Board in May 2023.

“I am honored and humbled that Justice Overstreet has chosen to assign me to the newly created 5th District Appellate seat,” Judge Sholar said. “I vow to bring the same level of integrity, fairness, and hard work to this new role, as I brought to the role of Presiding Judge of the Family Division in the Third Judicial Circuit.”

Sen. Harriss releases statement on local judge appointment

Illinois State Senator Erica Harriss of Glen Carbon has released the below statement following today’s appointment announcement of Judge Amy Sholar to the 5th District of the Appellate Court of Illinois:

“I am thrilled to learn that Madison County Circuit Judge Amy Sholar has been appointed to the 5th District of the Appellate Court of Illinois,” said Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon). “I believe her extensive legal expertise and knowledge uniquely qualify her for this distinguished role.”

Sholar was a founding partner at Sholar Stephan Law where she worked from 2016 to 2021. From 2004 to 2016 she worked in solo practice at The Law Office of Amy Sholar, P.C. Before entering private practice, Judge Sholar served as Planning Coordinator for the City of Alton for three years and was an intern with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Judge Sholar was appointed to the Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees by Governor Bruce Rauner in April 2015 to a six-year term from which she resigned in December 2020. During her term, she served as Chairperson of the Board from 2018 to 2019. Judge Sholar earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Southern Illinois University and her Juris Doctor from the Saint Louis University School of Law. Her professional associations include the Illinois State Bar Association, the Madison County Bar Association, and the Alton-Wood River Bar Association, where she is a past President and Secretary.

The Fifth Appellate District hears cases from across 48 counties in the southernmost part of Illinois, including: Alexander, Bond, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Edwards, Effingham, Fayette, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Lawrence, Macon, Madison, Marion, Massac, Monroe, Montgomery, Moultrie, Perry, Piatt, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Richland, St. Clair, Saline, Shelby, Union, Vermilion, Wabash, Washington, Wayne, White, and Williamson.

