SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright to the Committee on Jury Instructions in Criminal Cases. Wright's term expires December 31, 2025. The Supreme Court's Committee on Jury Instructions in Criminal Cases studies and recommends new pattern jury instructions for criminal cases or modifications to existing instructions. The Committee is responsible for "drafting clear and concise instructions for use by judges and practitioners, ensuring that each instruction complies with all due process requirements, accurately states current statutory and case law..." and "provide[s] jurors with easy to understand definitions and issues instructions to help guide their deliberations in reaching an accurate verdict." Article continues after sponsor message https://www.illinoiscourts.gov/courts/circuit-court/illinois-pattern-jury-instructions-criminal/ (Illinois Court's Website; Illinois Pattern Jury Instructions – Criminal; Introduction to IPI Criminal) Wright stated "I am grateful for the honor to serve the Supreme Court in this capacity. The opportunity to contribute to the mission of ensuring that juries are properly instructed on the law applicable to criminal cases furthers my commitment to seek justice on behalf of the People of Sangamon County."