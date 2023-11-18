SPRINGFIELD – Collectible coins, jewelry and basketball-related memorabilia are among the hundreds of unclaimed property items to be auctioned online from November 27 through December 1.

“Our online auction offers an excellent opportunity for people to find distinctive items to add to a personal collection or to present to others as the perfect gift,” said Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs, whose office oversees unclaimed property in Illinois. “The online auction also is convenient, allowing people to shop from the comfort of home or anywhere they choose.”

Items to be auctioned include an American Eagle gold coin proof set, Carson City Morgan silver dollars, a Hamilton 992B 21-jewel pocket watch, silver Eagle bullion rounds and a 1900 Lafayette commemorative dollar coin.

Other available items include a man’s 14-karat brushed white gold ring with blue Lindy star sapphire, as well as Michael Jordan comic books and basketball cards featuring Jordan and other NBA stars, including Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Charles Barkley. A total of 100 lots will be auctioned, with each lot consisting of a single item or multiple items.

To view auction items, go to ibid.illinois.gov/ and select the tab labeled “Storefronts.” Scroll down to the Illinois State Treasurer Unclaimed Property Auction, select it and then click on the tab labeled “Upcoming Store Items.”

Article continues after sponsor message

To be eligible to participate in the auction, prospective bidders must register with iBid if they haven’t previously done so. The registration process is simple: Go to ibid.illinois.gov/ and select the tab labeled “Register now.” For questions, call 217.557.8567.

The Treasurer’s Office is the custodian of unclaimed property, including lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, unpaid rebate cards, and safe deposit boxes. Items are surrendered to the Treasurer’s Office after private entities have tried for several years to locate the owner. Items considered for auction typically have not been touched by their owners for 10 years. All auction proceeds will be held for the rightful owners, no matter how long it takes.

The Treasurer’s Office conducts online auctions of unclaimed property periodically throughout the year because it does not have the physical space to store the items indefinitely. The office also conducts an annual, in-person auction of unclaimed property during the Illinois State Fair in August.

An estimated one-in-four adults in Illinois who search the state’s unclaimed property website, also known as iCash, find missing money that should be returned to them. The average claim is $1,000. Visit the iCash website at www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH to find out if any unclaimed property is waiting for you.

About the Illinois Treasurer

The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office is a powerful economic engine that invests in people to drive prosperity, development and growth throughout the state. As State Treasurer, Michael Frerichs (FRAIR'iks) is the state’s Chief Investment and Banking Officer and actively manages approximately $55 billion. The investments help families pay for college and trade school; workers save for a dignified retirement; and local governments process bill payments more efficiently so they can pass along the savings to taxpayers. The office provides financial institutions money to loan to farmers, small business owners, and qualified individuals at below-market rates because better jobs create stronger communities. The office operates the state’s largest consumer-protection initiative, the unclaimed property I-Cash program, which has returned a record-breaking $1.8 billion since Frerichs was elected. For more news about the State Treasurer’s Office, please follow Treasurer Frerichs on X (formerly Twitter) at @ILTreasurer, Threads @iltreasurer@threads.net, Instagram at ILTreasurer, LinkedIn and on Facebook at Invested in You – Treasurer Michael Frerichs.

More like this: