Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs Honors Illinois Leaders During Women’s History Month
CHICAGO – Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today hosted a celebration to highlight the achievements of women in Illinois. This year’s theme for Women’s History Month is “Women Who Advocate for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.”
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The event, which was held at the state government building at 555 W. Monroe St., honored eight women for their contributions to their communities: a tech sales director, a nonprofit founder, a food pantry director, a school superintendent, a state senator, a labor leader, a spinal cord injury nonprofit founder, and an alderperson.
“Today, we honor women who are educating our youth, feeding the hungry, and inspiring others,” Frerichs said. “As state treasurer, I have promoted national and regional efforts to support corporate board diversity, including persuading companies to appoint more women to their boards.”
Women’s History Month traces back more than 100 years. In 1911, the U.S. first participated in International Women’s History Day. In 1980, President Carter issued the first presidential proclamation declaring National Women’s History Week. Seven years later, Congress declared March as National Women’s History Month.
State Treasurer Frerichs honored the following women for their outstanding commitment to the community:
Outstanding Service in Business
Sonya Garg
Director, American Sales Associate Program | Google, Chicago
Outstanding Service in Leadership
Dr. Sheila Hill
Co-Founder | Think Big Corporation, Rockford
Outstanding Commitment in Education
Dr. Blondean Davis
Superintendent, School District 162 | CEO Southland College Prep, Richton Park
Outstanding Commitment in Community Service
Laura Glaza
Executive Director | Glen House Food Pantry, Glen Ellyn
Outstanding Commitment as an Elected Official
Hon. Laura Ellman
Illinois State Senator | 21st District, Naperville
Outstanding Achievement in Workforce and Labor
Genie Kastrup
President | SEIU Local 1, Chicago
Outstanding Achievement in Sportsmanship
Hon. Pat Dowell
Alderperson | 3rd Ward, Chicago City Council
Outstanding Achievement in Arts and Humanities
Reveca Torres
Founder, Executive Director | BACKBONES, Prospect Height
More like this: