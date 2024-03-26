CHICAGO – Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today hosted a celebration to highlight the achievements of women in Illinois. This year’s theme for Women’s History Month is “Women Who Advocate for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.”

The event, which was held at the state government building at 555 W. Monroe St., honored eight women for their contributions to their communities: a tech sales director, a nonprofit founder, a food pantry director, a school superintendent, a state senator, a labor leader, a spinal cord injury nonprofit founder, and an alderperson.

“Today, we honor women who are educating our youth, feeding the hungry, and inspiring others,” Frerichs said. “As state treasurer, I have promoted national and regional efforts to support corporate board diversity, including persuading companies to appoint more women to their boards.”

Women’s History Month traces back more than 100 years. In 1911, the U.S. first participated in International Women’s History Day. In 1980, President Carter issued the first presidential proclamation declaring National Women’s History Week. Seven years later, Congress declared March as National Women’s History Month.

State Treasurer Frerichs honored the following women for their outstanding commitment to the community:

Outstanding Service in Business

Sonya Garg

Director, American Sales Associate Program | Google, Chicago

Outstanding Service in Leadership

Dr. Sheila Hill

Co-Founder | Think Big Corporation, Rockford

Outstanding Commitment in Education

Dr. Blondean Davis

Superintendent, School District 162 | CEO Southland College Prep, Richton Park

Outstanding Commitment in Community Service

Laura Glaza

Executive Director | Glen House Food Pantry, Glen Ellyn

Outstanding Commitment as an Elected Official

Hon. Laura Ellman

Illinois State Senator | 21st District, Naperville

Outstanding Achievement in Workforce and Labor

Genie Kastrup

President | SEIU Local 1, Chicago

Outstanding Achievement in Sportsmanship

Hon. Pat Dowell

Alderperson | 3rd Ward, Chicago City Council

Outstanding Achievement in Arts and Humanities

Reveca Torres

Founder, Executive Director | BACKBONES, Prospect Height

