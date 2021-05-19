MOUND CITY – On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 7 was requested by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a shooting which had occurred in the 700 block of Pearl Street, Mound City, IL.

In the wake of a fire at the residence, earlier in the evening, a Pulaski County Deputy was conducting an investigation at the scene. A brief physical altercation with several individuals and the Deputy occurred when they attempted to obstruct the investigation. The Deputy eventually detained a female, placing her in the back seat of his squad car. While the Deputy was taking a second individual into custody, an unknown suspect shot in the direction of the Deputy. The female detained in the back seat of the squad car was struck by gunfire. She was transported to a regional hospital where she was treated and released. The Deputy and the second suspect he was taking into custody were uninjured in the incident.

If anyone has any information on the events that occurred, they can contact the ISP DCI - Zone 7 at 618-542-2171, extension 1207. The investigation is open and on-going and no further information will be disseminated at this time.

