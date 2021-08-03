CHICAGO - On July 31, 2021, at approximately 11:54 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a traffic crash involving an ISP Trooper on Interstate 94 southbound (Locals) near 59th Street in Cook County.

On the above date and time, a fully marked ISP squad car occupied with three Troopers, was stationary with emergency lights activated, conducting a traffic stop on I-94 southbound (local lanes) near 59th Street. During the traffic stop, a three-vehicle property damage crash occurred in the lanes of traffic nearby, causing all traffic to stop. The Troopers exited the squad car to assist with the crash and relocate the vehicles to the right shoulder. As one Trooper was in the lane assisting with traffic control, a Red Ford traveling southbound, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle, and the left driver’s side rearview mirror of the Ford struck the left shoulder and upper arm of the Trooper. The Trooper was transported to a local area hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The Ford stopped at the scene and the driver, Alcantar A. Castellanos, a 33-year-old male of Chicago, IL, was charged with a violation of Scott’s Law, Driving Under the Influence, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Improper Lane Usage. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.

So far this year, there have been 17 ISP squad cars struck in relation to Scott’s Law and 10 Troopers have sustained injuries from Scott’s Law-related crashes. The ISP would like to remind the public of the requirements of Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the “Move Over” law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over.

“We are halfway through 2021 and we have nearly doubled the number of squad car crashes and personnel injuries related to Scott’s Law violations, compared to this time last year. It is very important that drivers are aware of the dangers faced by our Troopers and continue to make responsible choices when behind the wheel,” stated ISP Director Brendan Kelly. “Scott’s Law crashes and driving while under the influence, are callous crimes and both totally preventable, so we will continue to enforce for the safety and well-being of all of our citizens,” he concluded.

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

