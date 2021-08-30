CHICAGO - On August 28, 2021, at approximately 12:05 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a traffic crash involving an ISP District Chicago Sergeant on Interstate 57 northbound just north of Interstate 80 in Cook County.

On the above date and time, an ISP Sergeant was stationary at the above location inside of a fully marked squad car with the emergency lights activated, assisting a stopped motorist on the right shoulder. A Blue Chevrolet, traveling northbound on Interstate 57, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and veered off the roadway and onto the right shoulder, where the front end of the Chevrolet struck the rear driver’s side of the squad car.

The ISP Sergeant sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital for treatment; the Sergeant has since been released. The driver of the Chevrolet, Moises Hernandez, a 44-year-old male of Blue Island, IL, was charged with a violation of Scott’s Law, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving while License is Suspended, Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Improper Lane Usage. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.

So far this year, there have been 18 ISP squad cars struck in relation to Scott’s Law and 11 Troopers have sustained injuries from Scott’s Law-related crashes. The ISP would like to remind the public of the requirements of Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the “Move Over” law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over.

“I’m proud of the men and woman of our District and all ISP Troopers working throughout the state risking their lives to keep our roadways safe,” stated District Chicago Commander Captain Angelo Mollo. “These crashes are completely preventable, and I am asking the public to avoid putting the lives of others at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel; Always drive sober and move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road,” stated District Chicago Commander, Captain Angelo Mollo.

