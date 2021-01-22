DUQUOIN – District 13 Commander Captain Casey Faro announced today Illinois State Police (ISP) will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Williamson County during the month of February. The ACE patrols will allow the ISP to target an area with saturation patrols that will focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol and other drugs.

Across the country, an average of one alcohol-related traffic death occurs every 48 minutes. Alcohol and drug impairment remain significant factors in over 32 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, which is higher than the national average of 29 percent. Each year in Illinois, hundreds of lives are lost in alcohol-related crashes. Don’t risk losing your license, your car, and your freedom. If you drive impaired, law enforcement will arrest you. This project is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.

