SPRINGFIELD, IL – Illinois State Police (ISP) officials would like to remind motorists to drive sober or designate a driver while celebrating over the 4th of July weekend. The ISP message is clear: if you drink and drive, you will be arrested. ISP Troopers in every District will focus on identifying “Fatal-4” traffic violations: DUI, Speeding, Seatbelts and Distracted Driving.

“This holiday weekend will be safer and more enjoyable time if everyone does their part. Remember, designate a driver before the celebration begins,” said ISP Colonel Tad Williams. “ISP Troopers will be doing their part to keep the roadway safe by watching for and arresting intoxicated drivers.”

The ISP recently instituted a crime and fatality reduction initiative designed to create an enhanced presence of enforcement operations during the days leading up to and throughout the July 4th, 2016, holiday period. During the month of June, ISP Patrol steadily stepped up enforcement during 3,425 hours of extra patrol utilizing 712 officers with a pre-holiday focus on increased police visibility and enforcement as a catalyst to change unsafe driving behaviors. Officers trained in criminal patrol will remain vigilant and at the ready to address criminal activity while simultaneously enforcing Fatal 4 violations.

DUI remains the number one cause of fatal crashes during Independence Day celebrations. Drunk driving is just one of the “fatal four” violations. Speeding, driving distracted, and not wearing your seatbelt are also contributing factors to traffic crash related fatalities.

Article continues after sponsor message

Speeding increases your chances of losing control of a vehicle and reduces the reaction time to respond to potential hazards. Drive the speed limit and pass only when it’s safe to do so.

Keep your eyes on the road and off the cell phone. Illinois law prohibits the use of any electronic devices while operating a motor vehicle. Hands-free or Blue Tooth Technology is allowed for person over the age of 18.

Buckle up. It’s the law and it may save your life if you’re in a crash. Statistics show that 43 percent of crash victims found not wearing their seatbelt resulted in serious injury or death.

The following tips will help you from becoming a statistic.

Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.

Designate a sober driver before the drinking begins.

If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation so you are sure to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911.

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to safely get to where they are going.

More like this: