SKOKIE – On October 31, 2023, at approximately 3:01 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP officer’s squad car that was hit by a motorist who failed to move over on Interstate 94 southbound just south of Old Orchard Road in Cook County.

Article continues after sponsor message

On the above date and time, an ISP Troop 3 trooper was stationary in the left lane of Interstate 94 southbound with emergency lights activated and flares in the roadway behind the squad car which were set to indicate a lane closure ahead. The trooper was handling a previous weather-related traffic crash when a 2003 Toyota Matrix, traveling southbound, failed to move over, striking the right side of the ISP squad car. The Trooper was outside of the squad car at the time of the crash and was uninjured. The driver of the Toyota, 28-year-old Fadil Sanni of Chicago, IL, was also uninjured. Sanni was issued citations for Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of a Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and No Valid Driver’s License.

So far this year, ISP has had 18 Move Over Law-related crashes. In 2022, ISP had 23 Move Over Law-related crashes where eight Troopers sustained injuries. ISP is reminding the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as “Scott’s Law”. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. Additional information can be found at the following link:

More like this: