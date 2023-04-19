MARION - On April 18, 2023, at approximately 11:16 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP Trooper’s squad car on Interstate 57 southbound near Milepost 56, north of Marion in Williamson County.

On the above date and time, an ISP Troop 10 Trooper was stationary on Interstate 57 southbound near Milepost 56 with emergency lights activated. The trooper was finishing an inspection on a truck tractor semi-trailer when a Dodge Durango, traveling southbound, failed to move over and sideswiped the driver’s side mirror and door of the ISP squad car. The Trooper was inside of the squad car at the time of the crash, but was uninjured. The driver of the Durango, 37-year-old Lucas M. Williams of West Frankfort, IL, was also uninjured. Williams was issued a citation for Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle.

So far this year, ISP had 10 Move Over Law-related crashes. In 2022, ISP had 23 Move Over Law-related crashes where eight Troopers sustained injuries. ISP is reminding the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as “Scott’s Law”. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. Additional information can be found at the following link:

https://isp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/340d57cd956c453da2de25af804c268d

