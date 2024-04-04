CAHOKIA HEIGHTS – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 announced today that it is requesting the public’s assistance in the investigation of a deceased female.

ISP said at 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2024, it discovered a deceased female on Interstate 255 northbound at milepost 15 near Cahokia Heights.

"The deceased female appeared to have been struck and killed in the lanes of traffic, and the vehicle that struck the female fled the scene after the crash," ISP said. "Evidence on scene leads investigators to believe the suspect vehicle is a Freightliner Truck.

"Anyone that was driving through the area at the time of the crash or has any information about the incident please contact Special Agent Donald Cary at 618-666-1827."

ISP said witnesses can remain anonymous.

