CENTRALIA - On August 28, 2020, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 officials were requested by the Trenton Police Department to investigate the discovery of female human remains in an advanced state of decomposition located in the ditch of the Illinois Route 160 on-ramp to New United States Route 50 westbound near Trenton, IL.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, August 30, 2020. Although there is no additional information available for release at this time, the ISP DCI Zone 8 is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the body in this on-going investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP DCI Zone 8 at (217)-342-7879 or William.sandusky@illinois.gov.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Jul 21, 2023 - Victim ID'd As East St. Louis Man: ISP Conducts Death Investigation In Nashville

Aug 28, 2023 - ISP Makes Child Pornography Arrest

2 days ago - Belleville Man Charged With First-Degree Murder

May 17, 2023 - ISP Investigation Leads To Homicide Arrest Of Cairo Man

May 28, 2023 - ISP Announces Officer-Involved Shooting At Intersection Of Highway 50 and Old Collinsville Road

 