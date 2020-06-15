COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois State Police DCI Zone 6 has requested the public's assistance in identifying a body found on June 4, 2020. Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6 officials were requested by the Washington Park Police Department to investigate the discovery of human remains in an advanced state of decomposition in a secluded, heavily wooded area of northern Washington Park, IL.

The remains were taken to a forensic pathologist for examination with findings returned to investigators on June 12, 2020. The body is described as a black male between the ages of 50 and 75 years old standing between 5 feet and 5 feet, 6 inches tall. The shirt found on the remains is described as a Spiderman pajama type shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP DCI Zone 6 at (618) 301-6764 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.

