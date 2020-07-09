Springfield, IL - Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) request the public’s assistance in a missing person investigation involving Daniel “Danny” Crosby of Carterville, Illinois.

ISP DCI Zone 4 investigators were requested to assist with an investigation into the disappearance of Daniel Crosby. Crosby’s last known location was near the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Pana, Illinois, during the early morning hours of February 27, 2020. Family and friends of Daniel Crosby have not had any contact with Crosby since February 27, 2020, when he was in Pana, Illinois. Crosby was reported missing to the Carterville, Illinois Police Department on March 18, 2020.

Anyone who has additional information is encouraged to contact the ISP at (217) 782-4750.

