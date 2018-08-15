ILLINOIS - The Illinois State Police would like to remind motorists to watch out for children and buses out on the roadways with the new school year starting in the area. The start of the school year means there will be increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic on the roadways.

Motorists are asked to please be watchful for children walking and riding their bicycles to school and the possibility of children darting out from between parked vehicles. Parents will be dropping off or picking up students which will add to the vehicular traffic during morning and afternoon commutes. Watch for slowing or stopped school buses and remember, it is illegal to pass a school bus with its stop sign extended and flashing lights activated. Failure to do so can result in a $150 fine and a suspension of your driver’s license for three months.

Article continues after sponsor message

Please limit distractions while traveling on the roadways and watch your speed in and around school zones. The school zone speed limit is 20 M.P.H. and is in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. when children are present. Motorists are also reminded that talking on their cell phone or texting is illegal on all public roadways, and pedestrians have the right of way in crosswalks.

More like this: