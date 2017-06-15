Illinois State Police receive rollover simulator from AAA's Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO – The Illinois State Police (ISP) has received a generous donation from AAA through its Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation (ACGTSF). The ACGTSF donated a rollover simulator to be used as an educational tool that demonstrates the dangers of not wearing a properly adjusted seatbelt.



The Rollover Simulator recreates what happens to vehicle occupants during a rollover crash. The simulator works by rotating the trailer-mounted, half-truck up to 30 miles per hour with crash test dummies positioned in the vehicle in place of occupants. The test dummies are initially restrained, and the simulator is rotated. While the dummies are properly restrained, they remain in their seats as the device simulates a rollover crash, highlighting the importance of using seatbelts. The seatbelts are then taken off the dummies and the simulator is again rotated. The dummies are tossed around the inside of the simulator and fly out of the open windows, showing the possibilities of ejection from a vehicle, serious injury, or even death when occupants are not properly restrained.



“The simulator will undoubtedly impact the lives of countless motorists and emphasize the importance of proper seatbelt usage,” said ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. “We are extremely grateful for the Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation’s generous, lifesaving donation to help educate motorists of all ages,” Schmitz added.



The ISP has other rollover simulators in its existing fleet. In 2016, ISP Safety Education Officers conducted 103 demonstrations using a rollover simulator previously donated by AAA. Nearly 85,000 people observed the rollover seatbelt simulator and were impacted by the powerful demonstration of what can happen in a rollover crash if the occupants are not properly restrained.



"We are proud to partner with the Illinois State Police in our mission to change driver behavior and save lives," said Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation Executive Director Amy Stracke. "The addition of this new rollover simulator will allow the ISP to reach even more drivers and passengers and help keep Illinois roadways safe," Stracke added.

AAA's Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation (ACGTSF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and public charity dedicated to producing a significant and continuous reduction in traffic crashes, injuries and deaths in the communities targeted by its efforts. ACGTSF provides programs, education and outreach to increase public awareness about the importance of traffic safety and improve driving behavior. ACGTSF is funded by voluntary, tax-deductible contributions from organizations and individuals who support ACGTSF's purpose. Visit www.AAA.com/foundation for more information.