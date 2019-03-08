Springfield, IL- On March 7, 2019, at approximately 9:15 a.m. Illinois State Police (ISP) officials responded to the Extended Stay America Hotel in Rockford, Illinois to assist with reports of an Active Shooter.

At some point during the ongoing incident at the hotel, the suspect fled the area in his vehicle. At approximately, 10:45 a.m., ISP District 6 Troopers spotted the suspect traveling on Interstate 39 at Milepost 8, and a pursuit ensued; during the pursuit, the suspect displayed a rifle. The pursuit lasted approximately thirty minutes at speeds well in excess of 100 mph in inclement weather and adverse road conditions. The pursuit came to an end on Interstate 55 at Milepost 132.5, after which ISP officers on scene struck the suspect’s vehicle in an attempt to terminate the pursuit for the safety of the public.

After the suspect’s vehicle was struck, the vehicle came to a rest in a ditch. The suspect exited and re-entered the vehicle, before proceeding to barricade himself inside of the vehicle for approximately 6 hours. Additional ISP officers, including ISP SWAT personnel and ISP crisis negotiators, as well as various other law enforcement agencies assisted in various aspects of the incident including the following: Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Marshal Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Illinois Secretary of State Police, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, McLean County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police Department, Bloomington Police Department, and the Lincoln Police Department.

At approximately 5:00 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody without incident. The suspect is being transported to a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries he sustained during the crash. The suspect is currently in ISP custody, and will eventually be turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“First and foremost, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the family of Deputy Keltner,” stated ISP Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The men and women of the Illinois State Police, including responding Troopers from District 16, District 1, District 15, District 6, District 8, and District 9, all responded with seamless professionalism alongside the law enforcement of this state. ISP’s SWAT team in particular showed incredible tactical restraint, bravery and boldness today. This dark day has come to an end, and this defendant can now be brought to justice,” concluded Acting Director Kelly.

