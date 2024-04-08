SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) officers from eastern and southern Illinois joined forces to combat aggressive and unsafe driving behaviors along Interstate 57 from March 1-31, 2024. The operation focused its efforts on Interstate 57, starting at milepost zero in Alexander County all the way up to milepost 257 on the northern Champaign County border.

Patrol officers from ISP Troops 7, 9, and 10, with assistance from ISP central and south Special Operations Group’s Fatal Four unit and Highway Interdiction Team, saturated the interstate, enforcing Illinois Vehicle Code violations, especially speeding. Speeding is a contributing factor in nearly one-third of all fatality crashes. Officers also focused on Motor Carrier Safety Inspections for commercial motor vehicles, a function unique to ISP officers. Over a quarter of all fatal crashes involving large trucks occur on the interstate. By focusing on this known data and taking proactive steps to correct unsafe driving behavior, ISP strives to decrease fatal and personal injury crashes on the interstate.

Operation Fast Break enforcement results

Violation Results Speeding Citations Issued 1,801 Speeding Warnings Issued 2,521 Motor Carrier Safety Inspections Article continues after sponsor message 1,385 Move Over “Scott’s Law” Citations Issued 52 Firearms Seized 6 Driving Under the Influence Arrests 7 Suspended/Revoked/No Driver’s License Citations 187

As ISP’s increased enforcement to save lives and combat personal injury and fatal crashes on the interstate systems has evolved, the need for additional troopers to carry out this important work has increased. ISP recently increased the incentive to become an ISP trooper and enforce these missions and values. Effective July 1, 2024, all new ISP troopers will receive approximately $90,000 in compensation upon graduation from the Illinois State Police Academy.

For more information about being an Illinois State Trooper and to complete and application, visit the ISP Merit Board website at https://www.illinoistrooper.com/, or email ISP.Recruitment@illinois.gov.

More like this: