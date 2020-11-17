COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:05 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, in the 3000 block of Mississippi Avenue (Illinois Route 3), Sauget.

Officers from the Sauget Police Department were dispatched to the 3000 block of Mississippi Avenue (Illinois Route 3), Sauget, regarding a two-vehicle crash.

ISP said the preliminary investigative details indicated a truck struck the rear end of a vehicle that was stopped in the roadway, near the railroad tracks.

The vehicle stopped at the railroad tracks was driven by Toshorn Napper, a 31-year-old male of Cahokia, who died as a result of the crash. The driver of the truck was transported to a St. Louis hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation - Zone 6 was asked by Sauget Police Department to lead the investigation on November 15, 2020. As this is an open and ongoing criminal investigation, the identity of the SUV driver will not be released at this time.

Anyone with information relating to the crash that was traveling in the area at the time is asked to contact Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, Sergeant Travis Irwin at (618) 484-5189.

