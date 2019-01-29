SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announced today the arrest of Scott A. Larson, 61, for his involvement in the January 12th, 2019, fatal crash which resulted in the death of Trooper Christopher Lambert.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on January 12th, 2019, Trooper Christopher Lambert was on-duty on I-294 northbound near Willow Road standing outside of his patrol car investigating a three-unit crash.

Trooper Christopher Lambert positioned his patrol car in the left lane of traffic, with his emergency lights activated, in order to protect the lives of the people involved in the crash he was investigating.

Scott A. Larsen of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was driving a black Jeep, northbound on I-294 near that location. As Larson approached the crash scene, he failed to stop or move over and struck Trooper Lambert while he was outside of his patrol car actively investigating the crash.

Trooper Lambert sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Glenbrook Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

On January 24th, 2019, an arrest warrant was issued for Larson on a Reckless Homicide charge; Larson was taken into custody by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department in Wisconsin. On January 28th The Illinois State Police took custody of Larson and the Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved one count of Reckless Homicide of a Police Officer, and two counts of Reckless Homicide involving Scott's Law; all charges are Class 2 felonies.

Larson's bond hearing will be held at the Skokie Courthouse on January 29th, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in Room 105. The ISP would like to remind the public of Scott's Law, which requires vehicles to slow down, move over and change lanes if possible when they are approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with its hazard lights activated.

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until the charges are proven in a court of law

