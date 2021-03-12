CENTRALIA – An Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 8 investigation leads to the arrest of two Centralia men for sexual abuse charges.

On Thursday, March 11, 2021, the Office of Marion County State’s Attorney Timothy Hudspeth charged Wilton Nicholas Herrera-Lopez, 25-year-old male of Centralia, IL with two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse and Kevin Josue Herrera-Guzman, 19-year-old male of Centralia, IL with Criminal Sexual Abuse.

As it relates to the two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felony) charges against Herrera-Lopez, he is alleged to have, during the month of February 2021, committed an act of sexual penetration with two separate juveniles between the ages of 13 and 17 years of age when the defendant was at least 5 years older than the juveniles.

As it relates to the Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class A Misdemeanor) charges against Herrera-Guzman, he is alleged to have, during the month of February 2021, committed an act of sexual penetration with a juvenile between the ages of 13 and 17 years of age when the defendant was less than 5 years older than the juvenile.

ISP DCI – Zone 8 was asked on March 1, 2021 by the Centralia Police Department to lead an investigation into a criminal sexual assault that was reported to them as having occurred in the 100 block of East Broadway Street, Centralia, IL in February 2021. Herrera-Lopez and Herrera-Guzman were both taken into custody without incident by ISP DCI - Zone 8 agents on March 9, 2021 and bond was set for both individuals by the Marion County court on March 11, 2021. Both are being held in the Marion County Jail with Herrera-Lopez’s bond set at $35,000, 10% to apply and Herrera- Guzman’s bond set at $20,000, 10% to apply.

The investigation was led by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) - Zone 8. No further information will be available.

