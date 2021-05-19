COLLINSVILLE – On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, the Office of St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric charged Orlando M. Ladd Jr., a 29-year-old male of Nashville, Tennessee, with two counts of First-Degree Murder in the shooting deaths of Charlie Howard and Martinel Labon.

As it relates to one of the first-degree murder charges; Ladd is alleged without lawful justification and with the intent to kill or do great bodily harm to Charlie Howard, shot Charlie Howard about the head with a handgun, thereby causing the death of Charlie Howard.

As it relates to the second first-degree murder charge; Ladd is alleged without lawful justification and with the intent to kill or do great bodily harm to Martinel Labon, shot Martinel Labon in his head with a handgun, thereby causing the death of Martinel Labon.

These charges resulted from an incident that occurred on March 13, 2021 at approximately 3:12 A.M., where the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) - Zone 6 was requested by the East Saint Louis Police Department to assist in the investigation of a double homicide which had occurred in the Samuel L. Gompers Housing complex located at 450 North 6th Street, East Saint Louis, IL. A 29-year-old male from Nashville, TN was pronounced deceased at that location by the Saint Clair County Coroner’s Office. A 27-year-old male from Washington Park, IL was transported to a regional hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Bond on the above charges was set at $1,000,000,10% to apply. Ladd remains in custody in the Rutherford County Jail, Murfreesboro, TN., awaiting extradition.

The incident was jointly investigated by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation – Zone 6, the East St Louis Police Department, St. Clair County Coroner, and St. Clair County States Attorney’s Office. No further information will be disseminated at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP DCI Zone 6 at (618) 571-4125 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.

