Illinois State Police Investigates Fatal Single-Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Traffic Crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY - The Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic crash on Collinsville Road at Yale Avenue in St. Clair County at 6:08 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police Troop 8:
The vehicle driven was a 2019 black GMC truck.
PEDESTRIAN: Unit 1 – 65-year-old male from St. Louis, MO. - Deceased, pending next of kin notification
DRIVER: Unit 2 – 50-year-old Steven Hodge from Collinsville.
PRELIMINARY REPORT: The preliminary investigation indicates the following: Unit 1 was attempting to cross Collinsville Road at Yale Avenue. Unit 2 was traveling east on Collinsville Road at Yale Avenue, in the left lane.
Unit 1 failed to yield to traffic and ran onto Collinsville Road. The driver of Unit 2 struck Unit 1 in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene by the St. Clair County Coroner. The driver of Unit 2 reported no injuries on scene.
This crash is still under investigation and no further information is available.
